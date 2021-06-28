Child found safe, left on hardware store curb after Newark carjacking: officials

NEWARK, N.J. — A 6-month-old baby was left on a hardware store curb after being inside a car that was hijacked, according to officials.

Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara said it happened at around 4:40 p.m. Monday, when the running vehicle was stolen from the 100-block of 16th Avenue.

The victim said that an infant was inside the vehicle, according to officials.

About five minutes after the woman reported the carjacking, the child was left unharmed curbside behind a Home Depot on Springfield Avenue, officials said.

No other information was available, and the investigation remains ongoing.

