ROXBURY, N.J. (PIX11) – An 8-year-old boy was found dead in a creek in New Jersey after drowning, officials said.

The child was found in a creek in the Flanders section of Roxbury Wednesday afternoon, according to the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. Authorities said the boy’s death has not been deemed suspicious at this time.

The Roxbury Township Police Department, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Morris County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roxbury Police Department at 973-448-2100 or the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at 973-285-6200.