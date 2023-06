TRENTON, N.J. (PIX11) – A toddler fatally shot himself in Trenton Wednesday afternoon, prosecutors said.

The tragic incident happened around noon on Princeton Avenue, officials said. The child is believed to be 3 years old, prosecutors said.

No other injuries were reported. It wasn’t immediately clear whether any adults were present when the shooting happened.

