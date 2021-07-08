Child dead, 6 injured in NJ overturned car crash: police

New Jersey

VINELAND, N.J. — A child is dead and six people are injured, including four more children, in a car crash in South Jersey Wednesday night, state police said.

The incident happened at around 11:26 p.m. on Route 55 in Vineland. A Toyota Sienna went off the road and then overturned back into the highway lanes before it was struck by a Chevrolet Cruze.

A child in the Toyota was ejected from the vehicle and died from his injuries. Four other children were ejected and hospitalized with what state police call “serious” injuries. The driver of the Toyota, 35-year-old Elvira Lopez-Mendoza, was also hospitalized.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 20-year-old Paige Bociek, was also injured and hospitalized.

The accident remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.

