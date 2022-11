NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — A 6-year-old child and two adults were injured in a shooting in Newark Tuesday evening, police said.

The shooting was reported in the 300 block of South Orange Avenue. The child was rushed to a hospital around 7 p.m. with a punctured lung and is expected to survive, officials said.

The conditions of the two adults who were shot are unknown at this time.

No additional information about the shooting was immediately available.