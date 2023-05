CHATHAM, N.J. (PIX11) — On a rainy day in Philadelphia, the Chatham High School boys 4×800 relay team made history. The team became the first American team in a decade to win the high school boys 4×800 Championship of America race at the Penn Relays, running 7:47.66 to beat Kingston College of Jamaica by 0.02 seconds.

