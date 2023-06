JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11)– There are some big changes for Jersey City’s Fourth of July celebration this summer.

It looks like there won’t be a superstar headliner, past performers have included Snoop Dogg, Pitbull, and Flo Rida, but this year the city plans to highlight its small businesses, arts, and culture.

This year’s celebration will instead have local DJs, and there will still be fireworks show and street festival like in past years.