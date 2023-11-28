JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — It’s called the most diverse city in the country. But in Jersey City, a man believes he was beaten because he’s Palestinian.

It’s the latest in a string of crimes that’s been linked to the conflict in the Middle East.

Sporting a black eye and broken nose – Moath Hamzeh, 38, said he was hit with a hate-fueled attack downtown early Monday morning.

“I just got sucker punched on my left side, fell, twisted my knee and bumped my head on the pavement,” Hamzeh recalled.

The Palestinian-American, originally from Baltimore, says an unknown group asked about his ancestry and suddenly beat him outside a bar.

“After that, they continued to kick me, spit on me and say racial slurs while I was down on the ground,” Hamzeh said.

Jersey City police confirmed detectives reviewed CCTV footage that corroborates the assault on Grove Street and Newark Avenue around 1:50 a.m.

But a spokesperson said the motivation remains unclear.

Ward D Council Member Yousef Saleh also spoke with cops Tuesday.

“It’s going to take an investigation to get to the bottom of it, but I have no reason to doubt his account,” Saleh said.

The Muslim men believe the apparent vitriol stems from the war in the Middle East and the division that’s followed at home.

“We have to fight against those temptations that make us want to go more primal,” Saleh continued.

Last year alone, religious-based hate crimes in New Jersey were on the rise.

It’s up over 150%, according to the FBI’s latest numbers.

Hamzeh hopes by speaking out, Muslims will be less marginalized.

“I would never want my son to grow up and witness what I went through, ever,” he said.

Sources told PIX11 News police have identified a person of interest. However, it has not been determined what type of charges might be filed once an arrest is made.

In a statement to PIX11 News Jersey City police said:

JCPD is actively investigating assault that occurred after both parties exited a bar early Sunday morning. The victim gave a statement to police earlier today. At this time, JCPD officers have identified a person of interest involved in the assault, which was caught on video outside of the establishment on Grove Street at approximately 1:30 a.m. We take these types of allegations very seriously, and law enforcement officials will do their due diligence by conducting a thorough investigation to determine what led to the incident and will also present all evidence to HCPO to determine the type of crime and any charges beyond the assault. Jersey City Police Department spokesperson