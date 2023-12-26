IRVINGTON, N.J. (PIX11) – A man came to the rescue of a cat whose head was stuck in a jar for days in New Jersey.

John Debacker, the vice president at Long Island Cat/Kitten Solution, Inc., posted a video on Facebook showing him rescuing the cat in Irvington on Christmas.

In the video, Debacker can be seen quickly snatching the cat near a fence in a yard before the feline could run away. He then placed the cat in a carrier.

“He got it, yes. Oh, that’s great,” a relieved onlooker can be heard saying in the video.

(Credit: John DeBacker)

Debacker said the cat had been running around Irvington for a few days with the jar on her head.

“I am happy to report that she has been safely captured and I was able to remove the jar,” Debacker said on Facebook.

