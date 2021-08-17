NEWARK, NJ — At least four people were hospitalized after a car crashed head-on into an NJ Transit bus in Newark early Tuesday morning, according to NJ Transit.

Transit officials said it happened around 5:30 a.m. when the RT 27 bus was struck on Hawthorne Avenue, near Clifton Place, right in front of the Hawthorne Avenue Elementary School.

The block of Hawthorne Avenue was closed, with a local street detour in place Tuesday morning.

The bus originated in Irvington and was heading to Bloomfield, NJ Transit said.

The bus driver and three passengers were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the transit agency said.

The condition of the driver of the car was not immediately known.

AIR11 over the scene after a crash involving a car and an NJ Transit bus in Newark, New Jersey on Aug. 17, 2021. (AIR11/PIX11 News)

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office was leading the investigation with the assistance of the Newark Police Department, NJ Transit said.

The investigation was ongoing Tuesday morning as AIR11 was over the scene just after 7 a.m.