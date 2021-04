BLOOMFIELD, N.J. — AIR11 was over the scene after a car overturned on the Garden State Parkway in New Jersey Wednesday morning.

The vehicle flipped onto its roof and ended up on an exit ramp of Exit 148 for Bloomfield Avenue i Bloomfield.

The car and the subsequent police activity were blocking the right lane of that ramp, while some traffic was seen getting by using the left lane.

Police were investigating the crash early Wednesday. No further information on the crash was immediately known.