Burned body found after NJ brush fire; arson and homicide investigation underway

This is an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance.

WEST NEW YORK, N.J. — A burned body was discovered following a brush fire in West New York on Wednesday, officials said.

Members of the West New York Police Department reported the fire — located behind a swim club in the area of 60th Street, JFK Boulevard East and Anthony M. Defino Way — around 1:25 a.m., according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.

After the fire was placed under control, investigators found the burned remains of a person, officials said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene around 4:35 a.m., authorities said. The medical examiner’s office will determine the cause and manner of death.

The victim remained unidentified, as of Wednesday afternoon.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and Arson Task Force launched a joint investigation into the death and fire.

Authorities asked anyone with information to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip on the prosecutor’s office official website. All information will be kept confidential.