LONG BRANCH, N.J. (PIX11) — The Boss, Bruce Springsteen, is the focus of a new museum that will house his archives in his hometown on the campus of Monmouth University, the Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music announced.

Inside the brand-new 30,000-square-foot building, the Center for American Music will host Springsteen’s archives, including rare footage and interviews, exhibits on The Boss and other American music topics, and a state-of-the-art 230-seat theater.

“Monmouth University is excited to enrich our campus with a new home for one of the country’s premier cultural and educational institutions dedicated to preserving the legacy of Bruce Springsteen and the story of American music,” said Monmouth University President and Chair of the Archives Board Patrick F. Leahy. “This beautiful and functional facility will enhance cultural and educational opportunities in New Jersey and our region, expand academic scholarship, and position Monmouth University as a national leader in arts education.”

The school also announced the building would be used for concerts and workshops, among other educational and public uses.

“Our institution will offer exciting research opportunities for students, journalists, and historians and give Springsteen fans the chance to explore his music and the role it plays in American history like never before,” added Robert Santelli, executive director of the Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music. “Teachers will also find the Archives and Center for American Music a valuable educational resource. Lesson plans, teaching strategies, and online programs will be available to teachers and enable them to bring American music into the classroom.”

There is a campaign in progress to fund the $45 million needed to build a new building. Monmouth University said they expect the building to be completed by spring 2026.

