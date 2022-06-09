BAYONNE, N.J. (PIX11) — Two teenage brothers died after they drowned at a school pool in Bayonne on Wednesday night, police said.

The brothers, 16 and 19, were swimming at the Lincoln Community School Pool when they somehow became distressed in the water at around 8:30 p.m. and couldn’t be saved, according to officials.

The pool is home to the Bayonne High School swim team. However, it’s unclear if the brothers were members or if this was an open swim, which took place until 9 p.m.

One of the brothers was a recent graduate and the other was a junior, according to the superintendent of schools, who sent out a letter to parents overnight.

Crisis counselors are expected to be at city schools on Thursday to help fellow students deal with the grief they may be dealing with.

Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis mourned the deaths of the brothers.

“The City of Bayonne is in mourning as we learn of the passing of two teenage brothers,” Davis wrote on a Facebook post. “I ask that we all respect the privacy of the family, as they deal with this unspeakable tragedy. We all pray for comfort for our neighbors.”

The pool has been closed until further notice. An investigation by police is ongoing, and they haven’t released the names of the victims.