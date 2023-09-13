FORT LEE, N.J. (PIX11) — A 7-year-old boy is dead after falling from an apartment balcony in Fort Lee, N.J., according to officials.

A spokesperson with the Bergen County Prosecutors Office confirms they’re investigating whether the child accidentally fell from a balcony on the upper floors of the Hampshire House on Anderson Avenue around 530 Wednesday evening.

Fort Lee police blocked off the back parking lot of the complex for several hours after the accident.

Management at the Hampshire House declined to comment to PIX 1 News.