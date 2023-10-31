NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – Police are searching for a suspect who carjacked a vehicle with a 3-year-old boy inside, sparking an Amber Alert in New Jersey on Tuesday, according to authorities.

Police said they received a call about a carjacking in the 100 block of Wilson Avenue in Newark around 8:15 a.m. The boy was inside a 2017 silver Hyundai Sonata when the suspect took off with the vehicle, according to authorities.

An Amber Alert was issued around 9:55 a.m. The child was found unharmed inside the car, which was located around 10:30 a.m. in Jersey City at a dead end about 4 miles from where it was stolen, according to authorities.

An off-duty cop was walking his dog on a sidewalk in Jersey City when he got the Amber Alert on his phone and noticed the stolen vehicle with the toddler inside, but the carjacking suspect was nowhere to be seen, sources said.

There have been no arrests. Police released a photo of the suspect.

Police initially described the suspect as a man but later said they believed the suspect could be a woman.

Anyone with information about the identity of this suspect to call the 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward. Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website.

