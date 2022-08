NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — A 2-year-old boy drowned Sunday in a backyard pool in New Jersey, officials said.

Authorities responded to the Linden home on McKinley Street at around 5:15 p.m. The child’s family found him in the pool and pulled him out before beginning CPR, according to police.

The toddler was transported to the hospital, where he died, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.