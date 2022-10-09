PASSAIC, NJ (PIX11) — A 16-year-old boy was killed and another teen was injured in a Passaic stabbing early Sunday, officials said.

The victims, both from Passaic, were stabbed during an altercation near Krueger Place and Poplar Street around 1:20 a.m., authorities said. While the younger teen was pronounced deceased, the other victim — 17 — was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

Police have not publicly identified the victims or released any information on any suspects in the deadly attack. No other information has been released.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Passaic Police Detective Bureau at 973-365-3900.

