PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) — A 14-year-old boy died and another teen was critically injured in a stabbing near a New Jersey high school on Friday, police said on Monday.

Authorities found the victims outside Eastside High School at 147 Park Ave. in Paterson at around 3 p.m., authorities said. The boys, 14 and 16, were taken to the hospital, where the younger one died, police said.

No further information about the incident was immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

In the wake of the attack, Paterson police officers would be patrolling areas by the school from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. starting on Feb. 27, according to Superintendent Eileen F. Shafer. The school is closed this week for winter break.

“Again, senseless violence has erupted in a Paterson neighborhood and, again, we are left deeply saddened by the loss of one of our students, and the serious wounding of another,” Shafer said.