NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — Newark police are investigating two shootings, one of which left a 14-year-old boy in critical condition on Sunday, according to officials.

A 14-year-old boy was shot across from Nat Park and Central High School around 5:30 p.m., according to officials. Police found the teen with a gunshot wound to his lower body and were taken to the hospital in critical condition, officials told PIX11 News.

An hour later, officials said more shots were fired three minutes away in the 200 block of Springfield Avenue. No injuries were reported. However, police confiscated multiple e-bikes that were abandoned in the street.

It’s unclear if these two incidents are related. Police so far have not indicated that they are. Both are under investigation.