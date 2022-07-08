JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — After classes were canceled Friday at New Jersey City University as part of an evacuation due to a bomb threat, the Jersey City Police Department gave the all-clear for operations to return to normal, school officials said.

A notice on the university’s website stated police had investigated the threat and found nothing suspicious. Students were permitted to return to the main campus residence halls.

Employees who evacuated the campus were told they were not expected to return for the remainder of the day unless otherwise directed by their immediate supervisor.

The origins of the threat were not immediately clear.