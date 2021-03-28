Body of missing kayaker recovered from NJ river

A blurred police car in the background behind yellow crime scene tape.

FAIR HAVEN, N.J. (AP) — The body of a missing kayaker has been recovered from a New Jersey river, authorities said Sunday.

Fair Haven police said the 78-year-old man was reported missing shorty before 10:30 a.m. Friday after he took a kayak out on the Navesink River and failed to return.

Local police and fire department personnel, along with Middletown police, Monmouth County park rangers and state police, searched along the river for hours.

Fair Haven police said the man’s body was recovered at about 7 p.m. Friday. His name wasn’t immediately released.