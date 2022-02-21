Body of man missing from NJ nursing home found along Route 80

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Police lights. (Getty Images)

PARSIPPANY, NJ (PIX11) — A 79-year-old man’s body was found along Route 80 after he went missing from a New Jersey nursing home.

John Eschenbach was reported missing from the Care One Nursing Home on Mazdabrook Road on Friday night around 10:30 p.m., officials said. A search was launched by several agencies.

Eschenbach’s body was found in a tree line along Route 80 around noon on Saturday, officials said. There was no indication of foul play.

It was not immediately clear how or why Eschenbach left the nursing home.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Family of teen restrained by police demanding answers

Temps plunge Friday after AM storms, strong winds in NY, NJ

Newark equitable vaccine initiative

NJ workers face vaccine mandate deadline

Historians fight to preserve Black history

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter