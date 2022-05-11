ELIZABETH, N.J. (PIX11) — The body of the person reported missing following a New Jersey trash facility blaze on Tuesday has been found, officials said.

The fire at the waste management’s Julia Street transfer station was reported at around 2 p.m. by officials. Residents from homes in the area were asked to evacuate due to smoke. While there were no reported injuries, a waste management employee was not accounted for, according to city public information officer Ruby Contreras.

Officials said that the fire is mostly out and that only smoldering throughout the building can be observed. They are investigating how the fire started. They also have not yet identified the casualty.