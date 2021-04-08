Bodies found in NJ restaurant connected to death of owner, officials say

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

UNION, N.J. — Two women were found dead inside of a Hillside, New Jersey restaurant Tuesday, with officials investigating its possible connection to the death of the restaurant’s owner, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday.

Early Monday morning, officers found the body of Akanni Martin, 45, inside of a vehicle parked at a Union Enterprise Rent-A-Car location on the 1700 block of Morris Avenue, officials said.

Authorities said a weapon was recovered from the car, and it is not believed that Martin was the victim of foul play.

Detectives went to Martin’s home to notify his next of kin, but when they arrived, they discovered two individuals close to him were missing.

On Tuesday, detectives visited the K&K Jamaican Restaurant across the street from the home on the 1500 block of Summit Avenue in Hillside; Martin is a co-owner of the restaurant.

While at the restaurant, officials discovered the bodies of the two women: Karen Lemaitre, 39, the mother of Martin’s children, and her sister, Wanita Joffer, 41.

According to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office, their deaths were ruled homicides.

The investigation by the Union County Homicide Task Force, with assistance from members of the Union Township Police Department, Hillside Police Department, and Union County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit, remains active.

Officials said there is no known further threat to the community.

Anyone with information about this matter is being urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Lieutenant Johnny Ho at 908-403-8271 or Detective Lamar Hartsfield at 908-451-1873.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

NJ school goes all remote after COVID-19 surge

Paterson police unveil new strategy

Fauci warns of ‘disturbingly high’ COVID case numbers as US races toward herd immunity

New Jersey expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

Vaccine eligibility expanding in NY, NJ

‘We are not slowing down’: NY, NJ to expand COVID vaccine eligibility this week

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

City beaches will open on schedule with health precautions

Jackson Heights apartments destroyed in fire

Andrew Giuliani targeting run against Cuomo in 2022

﻿Transit and infrastructure projects addressed in NY budget

Vaccinations continue as UK strain becomes dominant

Beautiful weather for the Mets and the rest of New York Thursday

Testimony continues in Chauvin trial

90 drug convictions vacated based on the work of disgraced former NYPD detective

Lincoln Center program honors health care workers

@PIX11News on Twitter