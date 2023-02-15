Bicyclists ride on the boardwalk in Seaside Heights, New Jersey on Friday, May 15, 2020.

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — A Jersey Shore boardwalk amusement operator was fined $15,500 for rigging games.

Christine Strothers has also been banned from holding Amusement Games Licenses for a decade, Attorney General Matthew Platkin said Wednesday. She’d gotten seven licenses to run basketball and quarterback games along the boardwalk in Wildwood and North Wildwood in 2022.

“Every person who plays an amusement game in the State of New Jersey deserves a fair shot at winning a prize,” Platkin said. “The Jersey Shore is one of the biggest draws in the State for families looking for fun and recreation and we are making sure those families are not being scammed out of their hard-earned money.”

State officials said Strothers overinflated balls for the games, some by almost three times the recommended amount. With the balls overinflated, they can bounce erratically. Investigators also found she displayed large prizes that weren’t actually available for winners.