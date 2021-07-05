Bloody holiday weekend in Paterson, NJ: Multiple people shot, stabbed

PATERSON, NJ — Police rushed to multiple deadly stabbings and shootings around Paterson over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

On Saturday night, police found 28-year-old Juan Garcia on the Franklin Street sidewalk with multiple apparent gunshot wounds, officials said. He succumbed to his injuries after medical personnel arrived at the scene.

On Sunday afternoon, a 20-year-old man headed to a hospital with a no-fatal gunshot wound. Police determined he was the victim of a drive-by shooting as he walked near 20th Avenue and Gray Street.

There were several shootings and a deadly stabbing on Monday. Around 2:40 a.m., police were told a 20-year-old man had arrived at a hospital for treatment of a non-fatal gunshot wound. As officers headed to the hospital, a 22-year-old man who’d also been shot arrived seeking treatment.

Police determined the men had been shot near Park Avenue and Madison Avenue.

Less than two hours later, officers found Jaime Hernandez, 44, and Johnny Jimenez, 36, dead from apparent stab wounds in a Totowa Avenue parking lot.

Around 5:54 a.m., officers rushed to East 23rd Street and William Street after reports of shots fired, officials said. No victims were there, but police located a potential crime scene.

Officers later determined a 43-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman has been shot nearby.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120. For media inquiries concerning this case, contact Senior Assistant Prosecutor In-Charge Jorge E. Morales of the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office at jmorales@passaiccountynj.org or at (973) 837-7706ReplyReply allForward

