BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (PIX11) — Nearly three weeks after a now-viral incident where Z’kye Husain was forcefully detained by Bridgewater police, the 14-year-old continues to tell his story of what many describe as blatant unfair treatment by law enforcement.

“She had the choice to handcuff me or go get him, and she still saw me as the aggressor, like I was the bad guy,” he told reporters Wednesday.

The teen appeared alongside with his parents and attorney Benjamin Crump at the Bridgewater Municipal building Wednesday to discuss their frustrations with how police handled the situation. After a fight in a Bridgewater mall, Z’kye was aggressively detained while the other teen was not.

The family said they are now planning to pursue legal action.

“We will hold people accountable who discriminate against our children because our children’s lives matter,” Crump said.

From violating the teens civil rights to police tactics, the family’s legal team said it wants to shine a light on it all.

The press conference, which was initially scheduled to take place outside police headquarters, was moved indoors after a group of local advocates interrupted the proceeding. Many of them said while they do support the teen and his fight for justice, the groups mobilizing around him are focused on publicity and not addressing what they say is a system problem in Bridgewater.

The family and their attorney called on Gov. Phil Murphy to take action in this matter as they contemplate this federal lawsuit.