NEW YORK (PIX11) – Shoppers across New Jersey are on the hunt for bargain deals this Black Friday.

PIX11’s Kiran Dhillon was at the American Dream mall in East Rutherford, where shoppers lined up early Friday morning before the doors opened to kick off the holiday shopping season. She chatted with Paul Ghermezian, a board member of mall owner Triple Five Group. Watch the video player above for more.

PIX11 News was also on hand when one lucky Black Friday shopper won a free TV. Watch the video player below for more.