ENGLEWOOD, N.J. (PIX11) — New Jersey residents, watch out!

A black bear has been spotted near Lincoln Street and Booth Ave. and was last seen heading toward Brayton Street, according to Englewood police.

Residents and visitors have been warned to stay clear of the bear and the immediate area. Bears are wild animals that can be dangerous and unpredictable, and police said to call 911 if there is an emergency.