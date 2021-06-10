Black bear sightings in multiple Bergen County towns: officials

PARAMUS, N.J. — There have been multiple black bear sightings in New Jersey’s Bergen County in recent days, officials said.

The police departments of Paramus, Teaneck and Bogota have all reported sightings of the bears Wednesday and Thursday. Notably, the Paramus sighting Wednesday was on Ikea Drive near Garden State Plaza, one of the state’s biggest malls.

Authorities in Paramus described the bear as “non-aggressive” and told people to not approach them and contact the police if seen.

ParamusALERT: A non-aggressive black bear has been spotted in the area of Ikea Drive. If seen, please contact the police department and do not approach. — Paramus Police (@Paramuspolice) June 9, 2021

Teaneck police said that they were going to contact animal control regarding the “small” black bear which was also seen on Wednesday.

A small black bear was spotted in the area of River Road and Route 4. We have notified Animal Control who will respond as needed.https://t.co/B5nsLtgxuf — Teaneck Police (@TeaneckPD) June 9, 2021

On Thursday, police in Bogota said a bear was spotted near River Road and Elm Avenue.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection offers tips in case you encounter the bears.