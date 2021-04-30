Biz groups to Gov. Murphy: Let us do conventions in Atlantic City

Michael Chait, president of the Greater Atlantic City Chamber of Commerce, speaks at a news conference on the Atlantic City, N.J. Boardwalk on Friday, April 30, 2021. Chait and other business and political officials called on Gov. Phil Murphy to ease coronavirus restrictions enough to allow conventions and trade shows to resume in Atlantic City. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

ATLANTIC CITY — Business, casino and political officials are calling on New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy to ease coronavirus regulations enough to allow conventions and trade shows to resume in Atlantic City.

Saying the convention industry generates nearly $2 billion in annual revenue for Atlantic City, the groups on Friday asked the Democratic governor to allow meetings to utilize available space at 50% of capacity, as is permitted on the gambling floors of the city’s nine casinos.

Michael Chait, president of the Greater Atlantic City Chamber of Commerce, says a casino floor can be half full, but only 25 people can occupy an adjacent meeting room.

Murphy’s administration says it will make several reopening announcements next week.