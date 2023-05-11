BERGENFIELD, N.J. (PIX11) — An iconic New Jersey ice cream shop that closed its doors last year is making a comeback.

Bischoff’s ice cream will reopen its doors in two weeks. At first, it will be temporary. However, Bischoff’s plans are to be up and running for the Memorial Day Weekend and stay open until Labor Day.

Then, if business goes well it will shut down for renovations with the goal of opening up permanently in the spring of 2024.

For now, the kitchen is getting some help from Rony Alvarado of “Rony’s Rockin’ Grill” in Bergenfield. Bischoff’s operated for 90 years, before closing last year.