Bill to allow gambling on NJ college sports teams advances

A man makes a sports bet at Bally’s casino in Atlantic City, N.J., on Jan. 29, 2020. New Jersey legislators on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, moved closer to approving a statewide referendum that would allow betting on New Jersey college teams or games involving out-of-state teams that are held in New Jersey. Both types of wagering are currently prohibited in New Jersey. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — New Jersey’s voters could be asked this fall whether to allow betting on the state’s college sports teams.

A bill advanced Wednesday in the state Legislature would set up a referendum in November asking voters whether to repeal prohibitions on betting on New Jersey teams, or on teams from out of state whose games are played in New Jersey.

The bill still needs approval in the full state Senate and Assembly. Sen. Paul Sarlo says “a lot of money is being left on the table” under the current college betting bans.

New Jersey’s casinos and tracks handled over $6 billion worth of sports bets in 2020.