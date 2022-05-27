EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (PIX11) – As the unofficial start of summer gets underway — when beaches, sunblock and bathing suits reign supreme — warm layers are all the rage in East Rutherford.

Big Snow, the indoor ski and snowboard facility at the American Dream shopping center, reopened its slopes to the public Friday. The 180,000-square-foot park was out of commission for eight months after an electrical fire.

As part of the grand reopening, the operators honored the firefighters who responded to the blaze.

“It is great timing because all the outdoor resorts are closed by now, and for those itching to get back onto snow, we provide them that opportunity, said Hugh Reynolds, chief marketing officer for SNOW Partners.