Biden’s NJ visit to tackle early education, transportation

NEW JERSEY — President Joe Biden is traveling to New Jersey Monday as part of his pitch to the people for his multi-trillion dollar agenda.

Part of the plan would invest in transportation and projects to shore up the rails, including New Jersey Transit and Amtrak.

Visiting New Jersey is the president’s latest stop on the tour where he is appealing to Congress to get this deal done.

The $3.5 trillion agenda, billed by the Biden Administration as “Build Back Better,” would be the biggest federal investment since Franklin D. Roosevelt’s “New Deal.”

Part of it includes the president stopping at an NJ Transit complex for what he calls the biggest investment in passenger rails since the creation of Amtrak 50 years ago.

That also includes the much-anticipated construction of the new portal bridge, which had already been signed off on.

It aims to repair and modernize transportation, and in the process, create new jobs.

Another aspect of the president’s bill is affordable education and universal pre-K.

Biden begins his Monday tour at an elementary school in North Plainfield.

On the heels of an earlier school visit by the vice president, Biden is trying to ensure free preschool to all young children.

In order to ensure passage of the plan that also tackles paid family leave and climate change, the president has had to make several concessions to the package.

In order for passage, the president has to get all democrats to sign off on the bill.

An agreement on a more scaled down version of the plan is possible by the end of the week.