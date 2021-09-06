Biden approves major disaster declaration for storm-ravaged New Jersey

NEW JERSEY — A major disaster declaration has been approved for the state of New Jersey days after Ida brought terrifying flooding to the state.

President Joe Biden declared that a major disaster exists in the Garden State and ordered federal aid to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas devastated by the remnants of the hurricane.

Assistance can include grants or temporary housing, home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property loss and other programs to help residents and businesses recover.

Amid the disaster declaration, Gov. Phil Murphy continued his tour of storm-ravaged communities in New Jersey over the weekend.

On Sunday, he viewed the washed-out Main Street Bridge over the swollen Saddle River that left homes and businesses destroyed.

The president is also expected to visit the town of Manville, which saw flooding and fires.

Biden’s disaster declaration makes federal funding available to Bergen, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Passaic and Somerset counties.