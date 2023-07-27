EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (PIX11) — Queen Bey is coming to the Garden State this weekend.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is finally making its way to MetLife Stadium on Saturday and Sunday, and the Beyhive is expected to show out in full force for the decorated artist.

For those still trying to score tickets, or concertgoers trying to beat traffic, here is everything you need to know heading into the concert:

Are there any tickets left?

Fans have been anticipating the star’s tour for months, exceeding demand by 800% higher than tickets were available. However, as of Thursday tickets are still available.

Verified reseller sites have tickets available for both nights with prices ranging between $330-$2,500.

How to get to MetLife Stadium?

To avoid traffic and getting to the venue late, it will be best to take public transportation.

Meadowlands Station Rail service to Meadowlands Station from Secaucus Junction will start at 4:31 p.m., according to New Jersey Transit. The final Meadowlands Station-bound train will depart from Secaucus Junction at 8:17 p.m.

For those driving, MetLife Stadium urges fans to arrive by 5:00 p.m. to avoid heavy traffic. The parking lots open at 3 p.m. and cost $40 per car, $100 for limousines, and $160 for buses.

When will the show start?

The stadium doors open at 5:30 p.m. before the concert kicks off at 8 p.m. MetLife also noted, that this is a rain or shine event. Umbrellas are not allowed, but ponchos or raincoats are permitted.

What to bring to the show?

MetLife has a clear bag policy at MetLife. The stadium released a list of items that are allowed into the concert, including posters smaller than 11 x 17 inches, non-professional cameras, portable chargers, and seeled factory water/soft drinks that are 20 oz. or less.

For a list of prohibited items, check here.

