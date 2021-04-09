‘Betrayal and disgrace:’ NJ prosecutor says cash from crime scenes stolen from office storage

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Officials at a New Jersey prosecutor’s office are conducting an internal affairs investigation after discovering cashrecovered from crime scenes and stored for safekeeping had gone missing from temporary storage, according to a release Friday.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said money was kept in locked safes, and access was limited to the investigative staff.

Officials did not disclose how much cash was stolen, but said the “various denominations” were recovered from crime scenes of several separate cases.

The Prosecutor’s Office’s Public Integrity Unit is investigating, and the AG’s office was notified.

Prosecutor Esther Suarez also ordered a full audit of other cases and a review of the procedures for the safekeeping of money and property.

“This is a sheer betrayal and disgrace of the sacred oaths taken by those who wear a badge and were involved in these appalling acts,” Suarez said, insinuating that law enforcement officials from inside the office were at least in part responsible for the money’s disappearance.

“What compounds this even more is the fact that members of the Prosecutor’s Office are held to an even higher standard when it comes to integrity and trust,” the statement from Suarez continued. “Every angle will be examined and we are confident that we will find who was responsible for this and hold them accountable under the law.”

