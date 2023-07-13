BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. (PIX11) – A New Jersey man and a New York woman were charged with trafficking fentanyl in and around Bergen County, New Jersey, prosecutors said Thursday.

Plinio Junior Pineda Lopez, 33, was charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl. Lorendy Diaz Beltre De Inoa, 27, was charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Prosecutors said Lopez distributed large amounts of fentanyl between Florida and New Jersey from his Bergen County home. Both Lopez and De Inoa were arrested during an alleged drug deal in Wallington, New Jersey, officials said.

While executing a search warrant on Lopez’s home, prosecutors said officers found 9 kilograms of fentanyl and 1 gram of cocaine, along with packaging material for the substances.

If convicted, Lopez could face 10 years to life in prison along with a $1 million fine. The charge against De Inoa carries a maximum punishment of 20 years in prison with a $1 million fine.