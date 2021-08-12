Bayonne water main break floods streets, affects water pressure

BAYONNE, N.J. — A large water main break flooded the streets of an area of Bayonne, New Jersey early Thursday, according to the city.

The water main break was near the corner of East 21st Street and Avenue E in the city’s Constable Hook neighborhood, the Bayonne Office of Emergency Management tweeted around 1:40 a.m.

Officials said residents in the area could experience no or low water pressure.

Multiple streets in the area were closed due to the rupture.

Crews from SUEZ Water North Jersey were on the scene Thursday morning.

AIR11 was over the scene around 6 a.m. when it appeared the water had been capped and there was no more flooding.

