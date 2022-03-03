BAYONNE, N.J. (PIX11) — A Bayonne man was arrested and charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed his wife to death, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday.

Peter Revelo, 32, has been charged with first-degree murder for the death of 33-year-old Mely Vanessa Tafoya Mendoza.

Bayonne police officers responded to a 911 call in the 100 block of North Street on Wednesday and found Mendoza suffering from a stab wound to her torso, authorities said. She died at the scene.

Revelo was taken into custody at the scene and charged at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.