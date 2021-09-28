Bayonne officer-involved shooting, police chase: authorities

BAYONNE, N.J. — There were large police scenes in both Bayonne and Jersey City early Tuesday morning after an officer-involved shooting and police chase in Bayonne, according to authorities.

The Hudson County prosecutor’s office said they were investigating the officer-involved shooting that occurred just before 4:30 a.m. in Bayonne, in the area of Hobart Avenue and East 5h Street.

AIR11 was first over the scene in Bayonne around 6:20 a.m., where evidence markers could be seen on the road.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office is investigating an Officer Involved Shooting that occurred just before 4:30 am in Bayonne in the area of Hobart Ave and E 5th Street. This is still an active scene. More info to follow. — ProsecutorSuarezHCPO (@HCPOProsecutor) September 28, 2021

The Bayonne Police Department earlier confirmed officers were involved in a pursuit and that there was gunfire, however, no further details were provided.

It was not clear whether shots were fired by the police or a potential suspect. It was also not clear if the gunfire occurred before, during or after the pursuit.

AIR11 was later over heavy police activity in the parking lot of the Tropicana plant in Jersey City early Tuesday.

It was not officially confirmed if the two scenes were connected, but Bayonne police were seen assisting Jersey City officers there.

AIR11 was over the Tropicana plant in Jersey City, and earlier Bayonne, on Tuesday morning, Sept. 28, 2021, after a confirmed police pursuit and shots fired, authorities said. (AIR11 / PIX11 News)