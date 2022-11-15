ORANGE, NJ (PIX11) — Police found a stolen car with a baby inside on Monday evening, officials in New Jersey said.

The thief made off with the vehicle — baby inside — near Joyce Street and Scotland Road in Orange, officials said. Police began an immediate canvas and found the vehicle in the middle of the street on Conover Terrace.

A deputy found the sleeping child inside, authorities said. The baby was evaluated by emergency medical services. He was found to be in good health and was returned to his did.

“I am proud of the exemplary work done by this Essex County Sheriff’s Officer,” Essex County Sheriff Armando B. Fontoura said. “His quick thinking and actions served to not only locate a stolen vehicle but to rescue a child left alone in an abandoned car.”