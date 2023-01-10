EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ (PIX11) — Parents who’ve been missing Babies “R” Us are in luck.

The brand is making a comeback with a flagship store at New Jersey’s American Dream Mall, the retailer’s owner WHP Global said on Tuesday. It’s scheduled to open in the summer.

“Following the success of the Toys ‘R’ Us flagship, which opened just over a year ago, we are thrilled to see Babies ‘R’ Us back in the U.S. as part of the unparalleled retail experience that can only be found at American Dream,” Don Ghermezian, president and CEO of American Dream said. “We are excited to add the first Babies ‘R’ Us flagship to our robust retail and entertainment lineup and know that families with young children and expecting parents will be thrilled to have access to this incredible destination for all their baby related needs.”

The store hopes it will be a one-stop-shop for all things baby, WHP Global said. In addition to products parents typically buy, there will be a stroller test track, a photo-opp station and a wishing tree, where families can share well wishes for babies. There will also be a Baby Registry Lounge and a Nursery Design Center.

“Our plan to open Babies ‘R’ Us at American Dream in the coming months is a huge milestone in the return of Babies ‘R’ Us to the U.S.A., and it sets the stage for a national rollout of Babies ‘R’ Us in the future,” Yehuda Shmidman, chairman and CEO of WHP Global, said.