HAZLET, N.J. (PIX11) — A Holmdel, N.J. family is suing a movie theater chain after a mother and her autistic son were thrown out of the movie theater.

Their offense? The mother took her special needs son into the ladies’ room when he needed to go to the bathroom.

“All this time, it was humiliating and scary for my son,” Christine Gallinaro told PIX11 News.

It was supposed to be a fun trip to the movies for the mother and her 15-year-old son John who has autism.

Gallinaro‘s husband wasn’t with them, so when John had to go to the bathroom, mom Christine took her son, who is nonverbal, into the ladies’ room at Cinemark‘s Hazlet 12 movie theater. There was no family restroom.

The mother said no one in the ladies’ room complained. She said many understood that her son is special needs and needed an adult to help him.

But the theater manager let her and her son know she disapproved.

“I asked her if there was a problem, I explained that he was disabled, and she said a grown man should not be in this bathroom,” Gallinaro said.

Christine said the manager called security and then the police to eject them from the movie theater.

On the cellphone video, Gallinaro said it was clear to her that the security and police were sympathetic to her plight.

The Gallinaros just last week filed a lawsuit against the movie theater chain.

“What happened that day was unlawful, wrong and bizarre,” Austin Tobin, the Gallinaro family lawyer, told PIX11 News.

“Since this happened and has been made public, there has been an overwhelming response of support, particularly from mothers of disabled children,” Gallinaro told PIX11 News.

A few days after this June 16 incident, Christine said the movie theater regional manager reached out to offer a refund, but the mother said the humiliation was too great.

PIX11 has contacted the movie theater to hear their side of the story. We have yet to receive a response.