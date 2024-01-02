FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. (PIX11) – Police have made great strides in their relationships with those on the autism spectrum. Later this year, comes the next stride: The option of a notation of autism on driver’s licenses.

“I think it’ll go a long way in bridging the communication gap between law enforcement or any community help or provider and the autism community,” said Dr. David Wilson, chief clinical officer at REED Autism Services. “There’s a certain level of anxiety perhaps, of the unknown, why am I being pulled over, ‘why are you here?,’ what questions am I going to be asked?”

Signed into law last year by Gov. Phil Murphy, the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission will provide, upon request, a notation on the driver’s license of an individual on the autism spectrum about their condition.

According to Autism Speaks, a large study found that one-third of teens who have autism earn a driver’s license.

Advocates, including those at REED in Franklin Lakes, applaud the move, saying those in the autism and law enforcement communities will benefit.

“I think by seeing that notation, it’s sort of a little prompt for them that this person may not respond as a typical person does,” said Wilson.

“We recognized it as something that was essential to increasing safety for individuals with autism,” said Dr. Suzanne Buchanan, the executive director of Autism New Jersey, a group that’s about to launch an initiative to collaborate with cops at local and state levels. Buchanan said police have overwhelmingly supported it.

“People in law enforcement who both have children with autism on the spectrum in their family, and law enforcement officers who just want to a better job serving their community, have reached out to us in droves, saying, ‘What more can we do?'” said Buchanan.

Buchanan said it’s not known yet where on the license the notation will be.

The measure will take effect Dec. 1.