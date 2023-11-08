HELMETTA, N.J. (PIX11) — Authorities searching for a suspect in a New Jersey town ordered a shelter-in-place for Spotswood schools on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The FBI is looking for the suspect near Main Street in Helmetta, authorities said. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Police have set up a perimeter in the area where they believe the suspect may be. There is no immediate threat to Spotswood residents, police said.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.

