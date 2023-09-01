NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information after a body was found in a lake at a park in Newark this week.

The body of a male, who is yet to be identified, was found in the lake at Weequahic Park on Tuesday, according to the Essex County Sheriff’s Office.

The Essex County Sheriff’s Crime Stoppers Program is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of whoever is responsible for the person’s death.

An autopsy will determine the cause and manner of death, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tip line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

Finn Hoogensen is a digital journalist who has covered local news for more than five years. He has been with PIX11 News since 2022. See more of his work here.