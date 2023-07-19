WEST ORANGE, N.J. (PIX11) — There have been 49 bias-related crimes in Essex County this year, two of them just last week against minority-owned businesses in West Orange. As the investigation remains cold, authorities are voicing outrage and appealing to the public to help find those responsible.

Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stevens declares that his office “Will not tolerate bias of any kind, whether religious, sexual orientation. There’s no place for that.”

The first incident occurred at Harpers Cafe, a popular black-owned business on South Valley Road. It was targeted a week ago when someone threw a brick through the front window and smeared black paint across another window. Two Pride flags outside were also covered with paint.

Owner Garan Dickson said he’s still angry but will not be deterred by this act of hatred.

“You can’t let someone’s hatred stop or deter you from who you are and from spreading love,” said Dickson.

Next door to the cafe is a photo studio where the owner from the Dominican Republic received a terrifying biased call from an anonymous woman.

“Somebody called me and asked if this was a black-owned business, and I said no, I’m Latino. They threatened me because of my answer and said go take your business to a Dominican neighborhood,” Ambar Jimenez claimed.

Before hanging up, the caller threatened to do something to her business. No suspects have been found in either incident, and authorities are now appealing to the public for help.

“If you heard something connected that you did not know was related, bring it forward because we can’t stand to think if this continues if it can happen in West Orange, it is ripe for other municipalities,” Prosecutor Stevens appealed.

News of the two bias incidents touched local residents, who turned out in a show of support over the weekend.

“They created beautiful art to cover the broken glass, and they scraped off all the paint. Also, they set up a GoFundMe page to help me with the cost of repairs. We’ve already met our goal,” Dickson said.

The cafe owner said he’s recovering from damage and is upgrading his security system. And he has a message for whoever committed this biased crime.

“I am praying for you and hope you choose to live a different life,”

Dickson plans to reopen his cafe on Thursday.

Investigators are waiting for the findings of the surveillance video they’ve retrieved to gain some leads. The public is being encouraged to share any information they may have.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Essex County Prosecutors Bias Tipline at 1-800-277-BIAS(2427).